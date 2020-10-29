LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County’s chief medical officer Thursday said health officials were continuing to work with the Dodgers to gauge the extent of possible coronavirus after third baseman Justin Turner tested positive during Game 6 of the World Series.

Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser said in an online briefing that health officials wanted to “make sure we understand all persons who have been exposed and they’re following the same protocols we expect of everybody.”

“We want to find out who was exposed, who’s been tested, are there any other cases,” he said. “And anybody who’s been exposed needs to be in quarantine for 14 days.”

Gunzenhauser said he didn’t believe the entire team or organization would be required to quarantine, only those who were deemed to have close contact with him. Those who fit the criteria will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Following the team’s Wednesday return to Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti said that Turner’s diagnosis was a reminder that anyone could get and spread the virus.

“I’ll leave it to the county, but I think the county has said … that because there may have been exposure, folks should isolate,” Garcetti said. “That’s whether you’re a championship baseball player, whether you’re the mayor or whether you’re an everyday citizen. No matter who you are, I think that is the prudent thing to do.”

Turner, who has been subject to criticism after returning to the field for the World Series Championship celebration, has not yet publicly commented.

