LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With just five days until Election Day, even more voting centers are opening up across L.A. County.

On Thursday, some famous faces showed up at the Staples Center to vote and encourage others to do so as well.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla stopped by with Lakers’ Danny Green, L.A. Sparks’ Reshanda Gray, and L.A. Kings’ Trevor Moore.

Early voting is well under way across the county. More than 100 vote centers are already open, and a total of 767 will be open through Election Day.

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar, nearly 2 million vote by mail ballots have already been received — roughly five times the number that were returned by this point in 2016’s presidential election. The registrar says More than half of those vote by mail ballots have been collected from drop boxes

Nearly 120,000 voters have gone to a vote center to vote in person so far.

The Helgeson’s showed up as a family to vote in person today at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena.

“I’m voting in person because I want that experience in 2020 cast my ballot in person,” Patty Helgeson said.

Her daughter, Alexis, is a volunteer there, where a steady stream of people made their way inside to cast their ballots this morning.

Most vote centers had wait times of less than 15 minutes for most of the day.

According to the registrar, some of the busiest 11-day vote centers in L.A. County have been the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, Beverly Hills City Hall, Los Angeles Valley College, San Dimas City Hall, and the Hollywood Bowl.

This year, county election officials have been allowed to start opening and processing vote-by-mail ballots up to 29 days before Election Day.