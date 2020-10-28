CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While jobs have been tough to come by over the last few months, companies like family-owned Ashley Furniture are looking to hire.

“We look for people that really want a career here, not just a paycheck,” Joe Trujillo, director of training and leadership, said.

Ashley Furniture, the largest furniture manufacturer in the world, is looking to hire both part-time and full-time team members in departments ranging from receiving and assembly to sales and customer care.

“We’re looking for people that want more, that want to come in and they have a growth mindset, that are willing to put in that hard work to really grow up with our company,” Trujillo said.

Those interested in applying can submit an application online.

