MONROVIA (CBSLA) — A female mountain lion who was rescued in Monrovia last month after being injured, presumably in the Bobcat Fire, has been returned to the wild.

The mountain lion, who was rescued Sept. 22 by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, gained 19 pounds while being treated for “serious burns” to all four of her paws.

Following treatment, she was released in the Angeles National Forest, according to Korinna Domingo, the founder/director of the Cougar Conservancy.

The mountain lion was released about 15 to 20 miles from Monrovia, away from the area that had been damaged by the fire, according to a spokesman for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Friday’s release marked the first time the California Department of Fish and Wildlife had rescued, rehabilitated and released a mountain lion back into the wild in California, according to Domingo, who called it a “historic moment.”

“I just had an overwhelming sense of `We did this,”‘ Domingo said.

She noted that her group was notified about the mountain lion by a resident who spotted her licking her paws that were later determined to be burned and bleeding. Domingo said the ailing mountain lion likely would have starved to death without intervention.

