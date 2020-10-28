LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department said on Wednesday that it has arrested 45 looting suspects since the formation of its Looting Task Force.
The team went into effect on June 1 on the heels of unrest and widespread demonstrations in response to police brutality
Eleven additional suspects were taken into custody, leading to a total of 45 arrests, including people from Los Angeles, Long Beach, Compton, Bellflower and other surrounding areas.
Long Beach police said the task force was created “with the sole purpose of conducting criminal investigations for significant crimes during the civil unrest experienced in the city in late May.”
On May 31, thousands of people in Long Beach peacefully protested the Minneapolis Police Department’s killing of George Floyd, but some others participated in looting, prompting Mayor Eric Garcetti to request National Guard troops.
Looters ended up attacking T-Mobile and Luxury Perfume in The Pike Outlets, Jean Machine in the City Place Shopping Center, Mark Schneider Fine Jewelry in the Promenade, a Ross store, an El Super and a CVS.