LAFC Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 The player, whose name was not immediately released, self-isolated under a strict and detailed protocol, according to a statement released by the team.

'That Sh*t Is Real': Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year"Just found out that I do have corona," Khloe Kardashian said in a preview for Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days."