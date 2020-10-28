LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Football Club player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Major League Soccer team announced Wednesday.
The player, whose name was not immediately released, self-isolated under a strict and detailed protocol, according to a statement released by the team. The player will remain in isolation and be monitored by the team’s medical staff.
All other LAFC players underwent testing Tuesday and additional rapid testing before Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo at Banc of California Stadium. All returned consecutive negative test results and none were experiencing symptoms.
According to MLS league protocol, all players undergo COVID-19 tests every other day, including the day before each game. The confirmation of a COVID-19 case occurs when a player receives two consecutive positive test results.
