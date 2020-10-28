LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ralphs now offers rapid antibody testing at its 77 pharmacy locations in Southern California and the Central Coast, the company announced Wednesday.
Results for the finger-prick blood test are typically available within 15 minutes and will help patients determine if they have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a statement released by Ralphs.
The FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests are available for $25 to Ralphs customers who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms.
The rapid antibody test may provide critical information about patients who believe they may have been exposed to the coronavirus but were unable to get tested, according to Ralphs Pharmacy Director Linh Lee.
“Making rapid antibody testing available at Ralphs pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease,” Lee said.
Ralphs rapid antibody tests are conducted by a licensed health professional using a fingerstick blood sample to detect the antibodies.
