LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the Blue Ridge and Silverado fires continue to spread and threaten Orange County homes, health officials are warning against resulting unhealthy air quality.
Air quality in Southeast Los Angeles County and the South San Gabriel Valley is forecast to be poor for all individuals on Wednesday, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said.
In Los Angeles County, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals on Wednesday, according to officials.
People are advised to avoid excessive outdoor activities, and people who are already sensitive to pollutants should consider moving any previously scheduled outdoor activities indoors or rescheduling if possible.
