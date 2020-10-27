WORLD SERIES:Dodgers Look To Make LA Titletown With Game 6 Win
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Blue Ridge Fire, KCAL 9, Silverado FIre, South Coast Air Quality Management

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the Blue Ridge and Silverado fires continue to spread and threaten Orange County homes, health officials are warning against resulting unhealthy air quality.

Blue Ridge Fire burning in Orange County as seen in October 2020.

Air quality in Southeast Los Angeles County and the South San Gabriel Valley is forecast to be poor for all individuals on Wednesday, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said.

In Los Angeles County, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals on Wednesday, according to officials.

People are advised to avoid excessive outdoor activities, and people who are already sensitive to pollutants should consider moving any previously scheduled outdoor activities indoors or rescheduling if possible.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Comments

Leave a Reply