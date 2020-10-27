SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were back in Sylmar at the scene of a weekend hit-and-run that sent a 6-year-old boy to the hospital.

“It looked really bad,” Miguel Castellanos, a Sylmar resident, said. “The accident was really bad from what I saw.”

Castellanos’ security cameras caught the Saturday hit-and-run that happened on Cobalt Street at about 6:30 p.m. On Monday, police released security footage from across the street in an effort to identify the driver. Police said the child’s father was walking with his three boys when the 6-year-old sped ahead of the group on his scooter.

He was then struck by a motorcyclist heading westbound on Cobalt.

“The dad is trying to console his injured son on the driveway where he came to rest,” Officer Michael Sison said. “Motorcyclist dismounted for a brief moment, looked over, got back on his bike and just took off without offering his information or rendering aid to the child.”

The child was treated for injuries to his head, face and ankle and released from the hospital.

Police are continuing their search for the suspected driver, described as a man in his 20s driving a black and white Honda motorcycle.

“Hopefully they get a better resolution of the guy’s plates and track him down somehow,” Castellanos said. “Turn yourself in, stop being cowardly and it’s gonna go a lot worse if you don’t, so just own up to it like a man, you know.”

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division.