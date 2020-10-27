Comments (42)
NEAR IRVINE (CBSLA) — The Silverado Fire broke out Monday east of Irvine and quickly exploded to more than 11,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.
More than 91,000 people have been ordered to evacuate. Click here to enter your address for details about the latest evacuations.
Mandatory Evacuations:
- The community of Orchard Hills along Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.
- All residences between Great Park Boulevard and Bake Parkway, and north of Toledo Way until the city limits.
- Jackson Ranch & Williams Canyon.
- Baker Ranch, Portola Ranch and Foothill Ranch in Lake Forest.
Anyone in the evacuation zone who needs assistance evacuating should call 949-529-4774. O.C. residents who have also not yet signed up to receive emergency alerts are encouraged to do so at alertoc.org.
Evacuation Warnings:
- Silverado, Modjeska and Trabuco Canyons along Live Oak Canyon.
- Mission Viejo Evacuation Warning Area: El Toro Rd to the north, Marguerite Pkwy to the west, Upper Oso reservoir to the east, Los Alisos Blvd to the south.
- Portola Hills
Road Closures:
- Several portions of the 241, 133 and 261 freeways remain closed Tuesday.
- Irvine Blvd. closed from Alton to Sand Canyon.
- All areas, including roadways, north of Irvine Blvd. remain closed as part of the mandatory evacuation order. Great Park Blvd. is closed east of Sand Canyon.
Evacuation Centers:
- University Community Center, 1 Beech Tree Lane
- Quail Hill Community Center, 39 Shady Canyon Drive
- Los Olivos Community Center, 101 Alfonso Drive
- Harvard Community Center, 14701 Harvard
- Rancho Senior Center, 3 Ethel Coplen Way
- Las Lomas Community Center, 10 Federation Way
- Turtle Rock Community Center, 1 Sunnyhill.
The following schools remain closed Tuesday:
- All campus operations for UC Irvine are suspended Tuesday.
- All schools in the Irvine Unified School District closed Tuesday.
- All schools in the Tustin Unified School District closed Tuesday.