YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) – Several homes were damaged Tuesday as strong Santa Ana winds fueled a wildfire that crossed county lines into Yorba Linda.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Blue Ridge Fire was at least 15,200 acres and zero percent contained, according to Orange County Fire Authority. At least 5,000 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders and at least 10 homes have been damaged.

The blaze broke out just before 1 p.m. Monday in the area of Green River Road and the 91 Freeway on the west end of Corona, near the Green River Golf Club. By 9 p.m. it had already exploded to 3,000 acres and had spread into O.C.

Because of the blustery winds, fire officials had to ground aircraft Monday, limiting them to battling the blaze with only ground crews. They were able to get some DC-10s up in the air by end of the day Monday, and hope to get them flying again Tuesday, when conditions are expected to be more favorable.

Winds shifted overnight Monday, pushing the fire towards Carbon Canyon, Brea and Chino Hills, Orange County Fire Authority officials said.

Blue Ridge Fire: Latest Evacuations And Closures

All of Carbon Canyon from the Orange County line east to Summit Ranch in Chino Hills is under mandatory evacuation orders. This including both sides of Carbon Canyon Road.

Olinda Village and Hollydale on the east side of Brea are also under mandatory evacuation, as is the Hidden Hills area of Yorba Linda.

“We’re definitely worried, but planning for the worse and hoping for the best,” Yorba Linda resident BJ Pugmire told CBSLA early Tuesday morning.

“We’re gonna try and save any embers which get to the house maybe, we have a water truck down here, we’ve set up for embers…but if it gets to the next ridge, then it’s time to go,” Yorba Linda resident Dave Lemmon said.

New evacuation orders were issued early Tuesday morning in Chino Hills for the neighborhoods south and north of Soquel Canyon Parkway.

Also Tuesday morning, evacuation warnings were issued for the entire area south of Diamond Bar in Los Angeles County.

Olinda Ranch and Brea Hills neighborhoods in Brea are also under voluntary evacuations.

A little after midnight, the Chino Valley Fire District issued an evacuation warning for the area west of Butterfield Ranch Road, south of Pine, all the way down to State Route 71.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation point at the Chino Hills Community Center.

Meanwhile, firefighters are also battling the 7,200 acre Silverado Fire which broke out east of Irvine Monday morning and has forced about 90,000 people to flee.