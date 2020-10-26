Comments
WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — More affordable housing is on the way in Los Angeles County.
And on Monday, L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas took a tour of the new Springhaven community being built along Wilmington Avenue in Willowbrook.
When it’s completed, it will have 100 apartments, half of which will be reserved for individuals and families who have experienced homelessness.
“By the end of this quarter, we will have seven projects more completed, with 600 new units of affordable housing,” he said. “If you want to address the homeless crisis, it has to be confronted with first-rate affordable housing.”
Springhaven is surrounded by a hospital, community garden, library, public transit and retail shops.