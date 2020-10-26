Comments
NEAR IRVINE (CBSLA) – The Silverado Fire broke out Monday morning east of Irvine and quickly grew to 2,000 acres.
More than 60,000 people have been ordered to evacuate. Here is the latest closure and evacuation information.
Mandatory Evacuations:
- The community of Orchard Hills along Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.
Anyone in the evacuation zone who needs assistance evacuating should call 949-529-4774.
Road Closures:
- 241 Freeway was closed between Santiago Canyon Road and the 133 Freeway.
- Portolla Parkway is closed from the 241 Freeway to Jamboree Road.
- Santiago Canyon Road is closed from Cooks to the 241 Freeway.
Evacuation Centers:
- Los Olivos Community Center
- Harvard Community Center
- Rancho Senior Center
- Las Lomas Community Center
The following schools were evacuated or closed Monday:
- UC Irvine suspended all campus operations due to smoke from the wildfire.
Irvine Unified School District:
- Northwood High
- Portola Springs Elementary
- Eastwood Elementary
- Stonegate Elementary
- Loma Ridge Elementary
- Canyon View Elementary
- Santiago Hills Elementary
Montessori:
- Le Port
- Northwood
- Little Explorers
The following Tustin Unified schools were evacuated to Beckman High:
- Hicks Canyon Elementary
- Orchard Hills Elementary
- Myford Elementary