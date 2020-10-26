SAN YSIDRO (CBSLA) — An investigation continues Monday into a border patrol shooting that killed a Mexican national.
The shooting happened Friday just before 6 p.m. at the border crossing in San Ysidro, San Diego police said.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, agents were called to apprehend a man who was entering the United States illegally just west of the port of entry in San Ysidro. During the arrest, an altercation led to one of the agents opening fire, hitting the man once in the torso.
Police say other border patrol agents tried to save the 30-year-old man’s life before San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the man, whom San Diego police identified as a Mexican national, and the border patrol agent who was involved were not released.
San Diego Police’s homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, and says the U.S. Border Patrol is cooperating. When the independent investigation is completed, police say the case will be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the San Diego police homicide unit at (619) 531-2293.