EASTVALE (CBSLA) — From trees to semi-trucks, neither were a match powerful winds that pummeled the Inland Empire Monday.
“It’s crazy, the wind’s so powerful,” Christine Preciado, an Eastvale resident, said. “I’ve never experienced it like this before.”
She and her 8-year-old daughter, Yurissa Atilano, struggled to walk and drive as strong winds made their way through the Southland.
“Wobbling and kind of, like, almost falling,” Yurissa said.
The pair decided to go shopping due to power outages, caused by the gusty winds and SoCal Edison’s precautionary Public Safety Power Shutoffs initiative to prevent possible sparks from snapped power lines.
“We haven’t had power all morning,” Preciado said. “That’s why we’re out.”
From San Bernardino County to Riverside County, gusty winds pelted vehicles with dust and debris — downing trees along the way — and making trash day a messier affair than normal.
“The wind is so powerful,” Preciado said.
And, for Yurissa, no power at home meant no internet for her online classes.
“It got canceled because of the wind,” she said.
According to SCE, nearly 13,000 Riverside County customers were without power. In San Bernardino County, SCE said more than 77,00 customers were impacted.