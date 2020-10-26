FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Crews quickly contained a one-acre brush fire Monday that damaged one home and temporarily forced evacuations.
The blaze broke out around noon at Flintridge and Las Palmas, Fullerton-Brea Deputy Fire Chief Chris Nigg said. The blaze was knocked down by 1 p.m.
Fire in residential area of Euclid and Country Hills. First responders on scene and have controlled the spread. At this time, no injuries reported and 1 structure damaged. Evacuated residents are allowed back to their homes. Crews will remain on scene for clean up. pic.twitter.com/uRRc70vhbm
— FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) October 26, 2020
Heavy vegetation and high winds fueled the fire, temporarily forcing evacuations in the area. By 1:56 p.m., those evacuated were allowed to return to their homes.
According to Nigg, power lines likely knocked down by high winds were presumed to have sparked the blaze.
The one home sustained damage to the roof, but no one was injured, he said.
