HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A new Target store is opening in Hollywood Sunday.
The store, located on Sunset Boulevard and N. Western Avenue, took 12 years for completion.
The store was first approved in 2008, but residents took issue with the proposed height of the building and some other aspects of the store, and sued the city.
After years of legal battles and tweaks to the construction, the store is now a finished project.
The store is one of six new Target stores opening in the greater Los Angeles area.