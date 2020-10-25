Comments
SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) — An investigation was underway Sunday into a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others wounded.
Officers with Santa Paula police were called out to the 200 block of E. Ventura Street and Palm Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Saturday following a call of shots fired.
When they arrived, they located one person dead at the scene. One other was transported to the hospital in critical condition. A third person was transported to the hospital and was possibly in critical condition as well.
Authorities say there had been a small gathering of friends and family at a home when a few individuals went outside to confront strangers who then opened fire.
An investigation is underway. No further details have been released.