AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) — A mountain lion was spotted in Agoura Hills on Saturday afternoon, prompting officials to tell residents that their pets and children should stay indoors if possible.
The lion appeared quite large in size based on a photograph the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station shared, where it was seen sleeping on top of a tree around 1 p.m. in the 28800 block of Barragan Street.
California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials told the sheriff’s department the mountain lion is likely from the nearby Santa Monica Mountains and will return once it’s dark out, the sheriff’s department said.
No action was taken against the big cat, which was wearing a collar, and so deputies are just making sure it stays safe and away from residents.