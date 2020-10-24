COVID: Raiders Latest Round Of COVID Tests All Negative; Tampa Bay Game Is On For NowThe Las Vegas Raiders’ latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative and their game scheduled for Sunday against Tampa Bay is on for now.

Dodgers Take 2-1 World Series Lead With 6-2 Win Over Tampa Bay RaysDespite a Tampa Bay home run in the bottom of the ninth by Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, the boys in blue took back their series lead, 2-1. Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is set for 5:08 p.m. Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey EisenbergChargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.