BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Rapper Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, recorded a confrontation with Beverly Hills police officers on Saturday and shared it live with his Instagram followers.

The incident showed two police officers approaching Offset, a member of the rap group Migos, who was sitting in a vehicle.

“I’m not doing that, I’m not doing that. Because you’ve got guns out,” the video begins with Offset saying.

“That’s my choice,” a male officer says.

“I’m not going to move my hands from my steering wheel,” Offset replies.

“We were told that you guys were waving guns,” a female officer says.

“You know who I am? Offset from the Migos. They’re fans, that’s why they’re following me,” Offset says.

“That has nothing to do with why we’re here. We were told that you guys were waving guns at people,” the female officer says.

“You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?” Offset replied.

“You told me to put my hands up, I’m not doing that… There’s 25,000 people on my (Instagram Live). You’re going to get sued publicly.”

An officer then tries to open Offset’s car door, and the rapper replied, “You can’t just open my door. It’s illegal. I’m going to sue the (expletive) out of y’all.”

The officers got access into the car and then pulled Offset from inside.

“What are you grabbing my (expletive) wrist for? Why are you so aggressive?” Offset said.

He appeared to have been detained after the video ended, but Beverly Hills Police said in a statement that reports Offset was arrested are “inaccurate,” according to Lt. Max Subin.

Police said they took 20-year-old Marcelo Almánzar, which TMZ reports is the cousin of Offset’s wife Cardi B (Belcalis Almánzar), into custody.

“At approximately 5:02 p.m., Beverly Hills Police received information from a passerby of a subject who pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him; in the area of South Santa Monica Blvd and N. Beverly Drive. The passerby provided a license plate to the vehicle, and the vehicle was stopped by patrol units a short distance away. After the on-scene investigation, the passenger in the vehicle was arrested,” Beverly Hills police said.

Almanzar is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. He is being held on $35,000 bail.

“The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for the pointing of the weapon,” police said.

Cardi B also shared videos to her 77.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday, showing her in Beverly Hills, where she said “Trump supporters are everywhere. I don’t like it… I’m scared.”

Cardi B’s short video showed several people carrying pro-Trump flags and wearing MAGA hats near the area where weekly Trump rallies have been held for weeks.

Police have not clarified exactly if or how Marcel Almánzar’s arrest is connected to the rally.

Offset has also not yet publicly responded to media reports about the Beverly Hills police encounter.