SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a five-vehicle crash on the westbound Century (105) Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The accident occurred around 3:05 a.m. when a 24-year-old man entered the freeway the wrong way and crashed head-on into another vehicle near Long Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The front-seat passenger of the vehicle that was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a resident of Bermuda Dunes and her name will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The wrong-way driver, a resident of West Covina, was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood with moderate injuries and was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

There were four other passengers in the car that was hit, including an 18-year-old Coachella resident and a

29-year-old Coachella woman. They were also taken to St. Francis Medical Center, where they were treated for major injuries.

Two other people in the vehicle, a 28-year-old woman from La Quinta and a 28-year-old woman from Thousand Palms, were taken to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey with major injuries.

There was a third vehicle involved, but there were no details about the passengers’ conditions.

A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the location at 4:05 a.m, the CHP said.

All westbound lanes of the Century Freeway at Long Beach Boulevard were closed. All lanes were re-opened at about 7:25 a.m.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)