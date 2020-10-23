LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ventura County reported new deaths attributed the novel coronavirus Friday, while Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 371 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 65,757 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 58,852 had recovered and 1,279 had died.
There were 161 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 39 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 176 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 61,726. Of those who contracted the illness, 58,339 had recovered and 1,070 had died.
There were 208 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 48 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 71 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 14,020 cases to 164 deaths.
Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,298 had recovered and 558 were under active quarantine.
There were 31 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 11 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 787,357 Riverside County residents,757,006 San Bernardino County residents and 209,685 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.