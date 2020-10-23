LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Action star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent surgery for a new aortic valve at the Cleveland Clinic.
Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA
Schwarzenegger, 73, posted pictures Friday on Twitter giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed, and posing with some of Cleveland’s public statues.
The former body builder and “Terminator” star has remained politically vocal, throwing his weight behind several causes across the country. In California, he recently appeared with the rest of California’s living former governors in a PSA to urge people to wear face coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus.