By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Action star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent surgery for a new aortic valve at the Cleveland Clinic.

Schwarzenegger, 73, posted pictures Friday on Twitter giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed, and posing with some of Cleveland’s public statues.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter.

The former body builder and “Terminator” star has remained politically vocal, throwing his weight behind several causes across the country. In California, he recently appeared with the rest of California’s living former governors in a PSA to urge people to wear face coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus.

