NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a man’s slaying in a Newport Beach home Thursday night.
At about 8 p.m., Newport Beach police responded to reports of gunshots in the 20000 block of Orchid Street.
They arrived to find a man dead inside a home, the victim of a homicide, police said. He was not immediately identified.
The suspect, identified as Rodney James Hartzel, was later arrested.
The circumstances of the death and a motive for the killing were not immediately released.