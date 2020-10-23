LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department and four civilians were injured Friday night in a three-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.
Paramedics took a 40-year-old man, a 1-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. The officer and a fifth patient declined to be taken to a hospital, according to authorities.
The crash was initially reported in the 1300 block of West 37th Street, near Normandie Avenue, at about 9:45 p.m.
According to LAPD, an unknown number of people were detained in connection with the hit-and-run.
Circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.
