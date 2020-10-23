GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Glendale police Friday were searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian.
GPD is seeking help identifying a suspect involved in a recent traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Anyone with info that can assist the investigation is encouraged to call GPD 818-548-4911. To remain anonymous you can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers tip line 1800-222-8477 pic.twitter.com/4sRYBQNgOP
— Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) October 23, 2020
According to police, a driver of a dark gray or black Chevrolet pick-up truck struck a 66-year-old woman at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dryden and Gesell streets.
The woman sustained critical injuries and the driver fled westbound on Dryden, according to police.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.