By CBSLA Staff
GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Glendale police Friday were searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian.

According to police, a driver of a dark gray or black Chevrolet pick-up truck struck a 66-year-old woman at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dryden and Gesell streets.

The woman sustained critical injuries and the driver fled westbound on Dryden, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

