MUSCOY (CBSLA) — A Minnesota man described as armed and dangerous an is suspected in a fatal Muscoy shooting is believed to have traveled into Mexico, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Miguel Triana-Morales, 36, in the murder of 31-year-old Norberto Mendoza of Pomona. Mendoza was shot to death on Aug. 8 at a home in the 2300 block of Darby Street.
Neighbors reported hearing the two men argue before the gunfire erupted, according to authorities.
Triana-Morales is believed to have fled the scene of the shooting in his black 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport and traveled into Mexico. Sheriff’s officials say Triana-Morales has ties to California and Minnesota and is known to drive across the country frequently.
A photo of Triana-Morales taken prior to the murder shows him standing in front of his Jeep Wrangler and holding the handgun used in the murder, and a rifle, authorities said. The rifle was recovered at the Darby Street scene, but sheriff’s officials say the handgun has not been found.
Triana-Morales is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is described as a black 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport with Minnesota plates 801RCD.
Anyone with information about Triana-Morales or his whereabouts can contact Detective Simon Demuri at (909) 3589.