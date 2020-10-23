SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Paving work that was expected to close a stretch of the eastbound 210 Freeway in the Sylmar area has been postponed by Caltrans due to possible wet weather.
The closure was scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday, affecting the eastbound 210 between the 5 Freeway and Roxford Street, and the connectors from the 5 Freeway to the eastbound 210, and eastbound Yarnell Street on-ramps and off-ramps.
On Friday Morning, Caltrans officials announced the work was being postponed until mid-November, although another closure as part of the project is scheduled for Nov. 6 through 9.
The work is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of 210 Freeway with new pavement from Wheatland Avenue to the 5 Freeway.
Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, the center median barrier, and the guardrail system will also be upgraded.
The project is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)