Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Compton’s newest firefighter is beyond adorable and has four legs.
Brownie, a 2-year-old Labrador, is the newest arson investigator with the Compton Fire Department. She is only the second arson K9 in all of Los Angeles County.
Brownie and her partner, Engineer Firefighter and Arson Investigator Darren Juardo, ran through training exercises Thursday. Brownie’s job is to sniff out traces of accelerant that may have been used to start a fire.
Juardo says even though Brownie just joined the department in September, the duo have already covered 15 arson cases.