VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Friday marks 13 years since two children went missing in Victorville at just two and three years old.

Investigators believe that Tammy and Diego Flores were abducted on Oct. 23, 2007, by their father, Francisco Flores, during a custody dispute with their mother.

Flores has been charged with felony kidnapping, though neither the children nor their father have been located.

Police believe that Flores and the children could still be in California, or they may have traveled to Mexico.

On Friday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Ontario Police Department released age-progressed images of Tammy and Diego to give a visualization of what the children may look like today based on the last known photos of them.

Today, Tammy would be 16 years old and Diego would be 15 years old.

The children’s mother, Griselda Gonzalez, still lives in Victorville. She said in a statement on Friday that she still hopes her children will make it home.

“All these years I’ve lived wondering if they’re safe,” she said. “I’m just waiting for the miracle of seeing my children again. I will never give up.”

Anyone with information about Tammy and Diego Flores, is urged to contact the Ontario Police Department in California at 1-909-986-6711, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.