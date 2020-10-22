LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Golden State politicians are going to bat for the boys in blue by making a friendly wager with their Sunshine State colleagues.

Team face masks on the House floor are on the line in the wager between Southern California Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles), and Linda Sanchez (D-Norwalk), and their Tampa Bay counterparts, Reps. Kathy Castor (D-FL) and Charlie Crist (D-FL).

If the Dodgers win the World Series, Castor and Crist will wear Dodger face masks on the House floor. But if the Rays win, Schiff, Gomez and Sanchez say they will don Rays masks.

Schiff says he’s ready with Dodger face masks for his Florida colleagues, and is confident they’ll be sporting Dodger blue on the House floor very soon.

“The Dodgers are the best this team has looked since the late 80s, when I first moved to Los Angeles and came to root for the boys in blue, in the era of Fernando-mania, Orel Hershiser, and Kirk Gibson. With Mookie, Cody, Walker, Corey and Clayton on the field, the Dodgers are the team to beat,” Schiff said in a statement.

Gomez, whose district includes Dodger Stadium, said he was happy he and his colleagues could agree to a friendly World Series wager that would also remind everyone to mask up and stay healthy, while Sanchez said joked the Dodgers could have had another key player to round out their roster.

“While I’m disappointed the Dodgers passed on signing me after my years playing for the Congressional baseball team, I know the boys of summer will be able to do it without me,” Sanchez said in the statement.

The World Series is tied after the Rays won Game 2 Wednesday night. Game 3 takes place Friday night.