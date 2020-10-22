FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — A nurse faces charges of theft and burglary after police say she admitted to stealing a credit card from a patient at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital.
Guadalupe De La Paz, 48, was arrested on Oct. 14 after admitting to detectives to the theft, according to Fountain Valley police.
Officers began investigating after they were called to the hospital, at 17100 Euclid Street, on Sept. 24. A 77-year-old patient told the officers her credit card had been stolen and more than $1,000 in fraudulent charges were made.
The investigation identified De La Paz, who worked at the hospital as a certified nursing assistant, as the suspect in the theft. When detectives contacted De La Paz at her home on Oct. 14, police say she admitted to the theft and the fraudulent purchases. A search of her vehicle turned up another credit card that was determined to be lost property, Fountain Valley police officials said.
De La Paz faces charges of theft from an elderly dependent adult, burglary, petty theft, and unauthorized use of a credit card.
Police say they don’t know if De La Paz is employed at other medical facilities. Anyone who believes they might also be a victim can contact Detective Marques at (714) 593-4466 or email him at Isaac.Marquez@FountainValley.org.