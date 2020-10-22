Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A body was found along the Cahuenga Pass in the Hollywood Hills Thursday.
The body was found in the 6700 block of West Mulholland Drive at about 9:43 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire spokesman Brian Humphrey. He said paramedics “arrived quickly” on the scene and pronounced the person dead.
Information about the person’s age or gender were not released. The discovery was made on a portion of Mulholland Drive at Lakeridge Place, above the 101 Freeway.
LAPD investigators were on the scene, and the overpass was blocked off to traffic for the investigation.