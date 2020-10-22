LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People rely on Amazon now more than ever before, especially those who are still trying to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

But residents in two Ventura County cities say their Amazon Prime service has suddenly become sluggishly slow without explanation.

Rosalinda Rodriguez of Moorpark is paralyzed from the chest down. Though she uses a wheelchair to get around, she relies on delivery services like amazon for convenience and safety.

“I am at high risk if I do contract coronavirus because I do have a spinal cord injury,” Rodriguez said.

She pays $119 a year for an Amazon Prime membership so she can get her orders in one to two days. But about a month ago, her amazon deliveries suddenly slowed.

“So now if I try to place an order it will take anywhere from seven to 10 days,” she said.

In neighboring Simi Valley, residents have said their Prime membership, isn’t so Prime anymore.

“The sweater I am wearing was delivered last night and it was ordered on the 2nd,” said Moorpark resident Jackie Flame. “It took 17 days to get here, and it was on Prime.”

When frustrated Prime members have reached out to Amazon to figure out why their deliveries have suddenly slowed, they’ve gotten different answers.

One man was told that Amazon was not able to identify the “specific issue with his location”. Another woman was told it was due to “carrier issues in her area.”

“They basically tried to convince me…it was just my house, nothing citywide in Simi Valley, which I know is not true because if you look at social media people are really upset,” said Simi Valley resident Michelle Bunyan.

Amazon said in a statement that they are actively working to increase capacity in both Simi Valley and Moorpark. the area. In fact, Amazon has proposed a 200,000 square foot warehouse to the city of Moorpark, and that has some residents are suspicious of the timing of their suddenly slow deliveries.