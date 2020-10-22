BARSTOW (CBSLA) — A police pursuit Thursday shut down part of the 15 Freeway in Barstow after the chase ended in gunfire, leaving the suspect dead and an officer hospitalized.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol was asked to take over a police chase involving a stolen vehicle out of Chino at about 2:40 a.m.
The suspect drove onto the 15 Freeway and the chase continued through the Cajon Pass, Victorville and into the Barstow area. The chase ended just before 4 a.m., with shots fired on the northbound 15 Freeway, south of Outlet Center Drive.
The suspect and an officer were both hit by gunfire, Miller said. She said CPR was performed on the suspect, but he died from his wounds. The officer was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition, she said.
No further details about the shooting were given.
A revolver believed to belong to the suspect was recovered at the scene, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation can contact Detective Tony Romero of the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589.