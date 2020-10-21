PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — The Palm Springs estate once owned by the late Sonny Bono is back on the market.
Bono, the late singer turned mayor and Republican congressman who was once famously married to singer Cher, previously lived in the Crestview Drive home that was built in 1940 by the Gillette razor family.
The property, known as the “Sonny Bono Estate,” is a 15-acre, gated compound. The main house has 6,600 square feet, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The property also includes two guest houses – one the size of a single-family, 1,600-square-foot home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The second guest house is also roomy at 700 square feet, with a bedroom, bathroom and a large area currently being used as a gym.
The estate, which also has a pool and a tennis court, is listed at just under $5 million.