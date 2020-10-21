4 LA County Schools Cleared To Offer In-Person Classes For Youngest Students Four schools in Los Angeles County have been granted waivers to resume in-person instruction for students in pre-kindergarten through second grade.

'Largest Of Its Kind In The World': Plans For 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing In Agoura Hills ReleasedThe crossing is being built to give wildlife a way to traverse the 101 Freeway, and avoid being struck by any of the hundreds of thousands of vehicles that pass through the area daily.