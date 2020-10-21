Comments
CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday on the eastbound 101 Freeway in the Calabasas area, authorities said.
The unidentified woman was struck around 8 a.m. east of Las Virgenes Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It was unclear why she was on the freeway at the time.
The woman’s age and identity were not immediately released.
The eastbound fast lane remained closed into the afternoon while an investigation was conducted.
