The person was struck about 7:03 p.m. between the 7th Street/Metro Center and Westlake/MacArthur Park
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person was struck and killed by a Metro rail train Wednesday night in downtown Los Angeles.
stations, officials said.
The age and gender of the person were not identified. Police have not said why the person was on the tracks.
There are delays of up to 15 minutes on the B line as of 8:11 p.m.
