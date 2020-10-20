Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of the most beloved Halloween specials in television history is about to go off the airwaves.
“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will no longer air on TV, but will instead be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ as part of a deal between Apple and the Peanuts rights holders, the company announced Tuesday.
The agreement also includes “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas”.
Original Peanuts programming and new specials produced by WildBrain will also stream on the platform.
The “Great Pumpkin” special originally aired on CBS on October 27, 1966.