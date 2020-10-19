RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside County sheriff’s sergeant died of an apparent heart attack while on duty, Sheriff Chad Bianco said Monday.
Sgt. Harry Cohen “suffered what appears to be a heart attack while training with the K9 team,” Bianco said in a Facebook post.
The department announced late Sunday night on Twitter that a sergeant had suffered a medical emergency and died while on duty.
We are saddened to announce the passing of one of our own. Tonight a K9 Sergeant suffered a medical emergency while on duty. Out of respect for the family, further details will follow tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rDFtQEKTzq
— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) October 19, 2020
Bianco described Cohen as a “man of God, husband, father, best friend, and deputy”. Cohen spent many years on the K9 team as a well-respected handler and supervised the team, according to Bianco.
“Sergeant Harry Cohen will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him,” he added.