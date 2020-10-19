CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:InstaStory, KCAL 9, Riverside, Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Riverside News

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside County sheriff’s sergeant died of an apparent heart attack while on duty, Sheriff Chad Bianco said Monday.

Undated photo of Sgt. Harry Cohen (credit: Riverside County Sheriff)

Sgt. Harry Cohen “suffered what appears to be a heart attack while training with the K9 team,” Bianco said in a Facebook post.

The department announced late Sunday night on Twitter that a sergeant had suffered a medical emergency and died while on duty.

Bianco described Cohen as a “man of God, husband, father, best friend, and deputy”. Cohen spent many years on the K9 team as a well-respected handler and supervised the team, according to Bianco.

“Sergeant Harry Cohen will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him,” he added.

Comments

Leave a Reply