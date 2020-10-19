LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fledgling East LA restaurant is all atwitter after a simple request for retweets boosted its business.
Cocina Express opened at 4214 Floral Drive, just before the pandemic hit. Since then, the restaurant owner’s wife says business has been rough.
But Twitter user @mlizza_ held out hope that social media could help turn the tide.
I’ve seen Twitter really change peoples life, so I’m gonna give it a try. My husband opened up this restaurant called Cocina Express right when COVID started. It’s been rough. A simple RT would mean the world. It’s located at 4214 Floral Dr
In just two days, the request has been retweeted nearly 32,000 times.