LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police Monday made an arrest in the deadly stabbing of a Los Angeles Metro worker at an L.A. subway station.
Irma Monroy, a 25-year-old Los Angeles resident, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Investigators said Monroy and the victim allegedly became involved in a verbal dispute Friday night at about 10:45 p.m. aboard a Red Line train. The dispute then escalated, and Monroy allegedly armed herself and stabbed the victim at the 7th Street/Metro Center Station.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from injuries sustained.
According to police, the knife used in the attack and a green bicycle were recovered at the time of arrest.
Monroy’s bail, which includes an unrelated outstanding felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, has been set at $2,060,000, according to police.
She is due in court next Wednesday.
Good for LAPD. Spared the populace having this maniac on our streets. Irma, your life is now officially OVER.