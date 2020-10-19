LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will host a Zoom party Monday to celebrate their 2020 National League championship and preview the World Series, which begins Tuesday evening.
The Zoom event, set to begin at 5 p.m., will be hosted by Dodger announcers Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser and will be attended by manager Dave Roberts, NLCS MVP Corey Seager and other special guests.
Come celebrate the NLCS champions!
Join @Joe_Davis and @OrelHershiser tonight at 5 pm PT as they host our Dodgers NLCS Victory Celebration with special guests Dave Roberts and @coreyseager_5. Register now at https://t.co/Vfz3f4wyCz. pic.twitter.com/1HI98du1CF
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 19, 2020
Fans can sign up at Dodgers.com/ZoomParty.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)