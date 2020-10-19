ORANGE (CBSLA) – For the first time in seven months, undergraduate students at Chapman University were allowed to return to campus for in-person classes Monday, this just days after a coronavirus outbreak among the school community.
Earlier this month, the school announced that it would begin in-person instruction Monday. However, the school said that only 35% of its undergraduate population had opted in for in-person instruction.
Students are not required to return to campus. Those who do so will have to undergo testing for COVID-19 at least one a month.
Under state guidelines, classes can only be at 25% of a classroom’s fire code capacity.
Last week, Chapman was hit with a coronavirus outbreak which infected at least 37 students. Of those, 16 lived in dormitories and 20 were in off-campus housing. All are now in quarantine.
Officials say it appears the infections were caused by community spread and not a single gathering or event.