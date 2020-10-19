CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Anaheim, Anaheim News, Caretaker Rape, Disabled Woman Raped, KCAL 9, Rape

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The longtime caretaker of a severely disabled woman has been arrested on suspicion of raping her and taking video of the assault, Anaheim police said.

(credit: Anaheim Police Department)

Raul Salgadocastro, 40, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of committing rape against a 45-year-old woman under his care, Anaheim police said Monday. A cell phone believed to belong to have once belonged to Salgadocastro was discovered to have video of the suspected assault.

Police say the woman, described as non-communicative, has been a patient under Salgadocastro’s care for nearly 20 years. The rape is believed to have happened at a live-in care facility in Anaheim.

Detectives did not release the name of the facility due to victim confidentiality.

Salgadocastro worked as a caretaker at several locations in Orange County, Anyone with information about him can call Anaheim police Detective J. Carney at (714) 765-1697.

Comments

Leave a Reply