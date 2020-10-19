ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The longtime caretaker of a severely disabled woman has been arrested on suspicion of raping her and taking video of the assault, Anaheim police said.
Raul Salgadocastro, 40, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of committing rape against a 45-year-old woman under his care, Anaheim police said Monday. A cell phone believed to belong to have once belonged to Salgadocastro was discovered to have video of the suspected assault.
Police say the woman, described as non-communicative, has been a patient under Salgadocastro’s care for nearly 20 years. The rape is believed to have happened at a live-in care facility in Anaheim.
Detectives did not release the name of the facility due to victim confidentiality.
Salgadocastro worked as a caretaker at several locations in Orange County, Anyone with information about him can call Anaheim police Detective J. Carney at (714) 765-1697.