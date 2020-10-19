Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Tsunami Warning Center assured Americans on the West Coast on Monday that there is currently no tsunami threat following a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Alaska.
“For other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat,” the center said.
The earthquake struck 55 miles SE of Sand Point, Alaska at 1:54 p.m. with a depth of about 25 miles.
Several aftershocks were also recorded at magnitudes 5.8, 5.7, 5.2 and 5.5, and so far, there have been no reports of damage.
The initial earthquake prompted a tsunami warning in the region, which has since been downgraded to an advisory, officials said.