LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With just two weeks left until the election, President Trump is making a campaign swing through the Southwest this weekend.
Trump arrived at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas last Saturday night and is scheduled to hold a rally in Carson City Sunday.
Then, Trump is expected to head to Orange County later in the day for a private fundraiser at the Newport Beach estate of tech mogul Palmer Luckey.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Orange County Republican Party Chairman Fred Whitaker said of the fundraiser. “He understands the critical importance of Orange County in taking back the House seats, and the vote base and donor base in Orange County is still very loyal to the Republican cause.”
Trump was on the campaign trail Saturday in Michigan and Wisconsin. He is trailing in the polls and is now targeting battleground states. His stop in Wisconsin comes as coronavirus cases there hit an all-time high but supporters came out in the thousands, saying they wanted to see the president speak, regardless of the risk. In Wisconsin, one in four coronavirus tests are coming back positive.
Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden was in Delaware over the weekend, and held no public campaign events Saturday. He and President Trump are scheduled to meet in Nashville Thursday for their final debate.