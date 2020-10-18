ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Authorities say one person was struck and killed Sunday in the aftermath of a collision on the 60 Freeway in Ontario.
The accident unfolded just after 12:30 a.m. and involved a driver who authorities say was traveling at a high rate of speed. As he approached a construction zone, he was unable to stop in time and collided with one car which caused a chain-reaction. Two other vehicles were then struck.
Following the crash, the driver got out of his vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, jumping over the median and attempted to dart across the eastbound lanes. That’s when he was struck and killed.
The freeway was closed for several hours. No others suffered from serious injuries. Alcohol and/or drugs may have played a role in the crash, authorities said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.