SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported another eight coronavirus-related fatalities on Saturday, raising the death toll to 1,409.
An additional 85 cases were reported as well. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 56,672.
Hospitalizations dropped from 170 on Friday to 159. The number of patients in ICU also decreased from 66 to 56.
The case positivity rate is currently at 3.5% and the daily case rate per 100,000 people is 4.6.
Officials are aiming to average 130 new daily cases, which would help the county move to the less restrictive orange tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system. To qualify for the orange tier, the positivity rate must be 2% to 4%, and the case rate per 100,000 must be 1 to 3.9.
