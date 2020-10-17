LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say they were able to stop a carjacking suspect on Saturday who took off with an 8-month-old and a grandmother in downtown Los Angeles.
The two were inside a Dodge Charger located at Ninth Street and Maple Avenue around 2:45 p.m. when the suspect jumped in and took off with them, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
“The Department mobilized extensive resources, including a team of detectives and an airship, in an effort to locate the vehicle,” Officer Tony Im said.
Around 4 p.m., the suspect led officers on a 10-minute slow-speed pursuit. A spike strip was deployed and brought the vehicle to a stop, officers said.
Police said it doesn’t appear the driver knew the grandmother and baby were inside.
He now faces several charges, including grand theft auto and attempted kidnapping.
The grandmother and child did not have any injuries and have since been united with their family.
An officer sustained lacerations while deploying the spike strip and was treated at the hospital, Im said.
No further details were immediately available.